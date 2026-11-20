In Poreč, Croatia, Polish boxer Natalia Niewiadomska defeated Mathilde Fragnieres of France in the quarterfinals of the European Championship for athletes under 23. All five judges awarded the victory to the Polish representative, 5:0, allowing her to advance to the semifinals and the medal stage of the tournament.

Advantage in two rounds

According to Interia Sport, Niewiadomska won the first and second rounds by the identical score of 10:9 on the cards of all judges. Fragnieres acted cautiously throughout the fight and mainly waited for counterattacks, while the Polish boxer delivered several effective attacks.

In the third round, the French athlete became more active, trying to close the distance and impose closer-range fighting. She won this segment 3:2, but this did not affect the overall result of the bout. The final judges' scorecards were 30:27, 30:27, 29:28, 30:27 and 29:28.

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Second meeting in three months

Niewiadomska and Fragnieres had already met three months earlier in the final of the International Silesian Cup in Gliwice. Then, the Polish boxer also won 5:0.

The 19-year-old Niewiadomska represents KB Nowy Dwór Mazowiecki. She became the first athlete from Poland's women's national team to reach the medal stage at this U23 European Championship.

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