Russia intends to seek compensation of approximately $222 billion for the Russian Central Bank's reserves frozen in the European Union.

This was stated by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

According to her, the relevant claims are included in a lawsuit filed by the Russian Central Bank against the Belgian depository Euroclear. In May, the Moscow Arbitration Court ruled in favor of the Central Bank and ordered the recovery of the specified amount.

Zakharova also threatened Europe with “tough retaliatory measures.”

Following the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the West froze approximately $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets. About $200 billion of that amount is held in Europe, specifically at Euroclear.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova responded to British Defense Minister Wes Streeting’s initiative to establish new channels of communication between London and Moscow.

The European Union should take control of the frozen accounts of the Central Bank of Russia held at the Euroclear depository. Members of the European Parliament have put forward this initiative. In their view, this would create a backup funding mechanism for Ukraine in case existing sources of international support prove insufficient.

Sweden has once again raised the issue of Russia’s frozen assets.

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