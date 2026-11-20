Makariy (Markish), a representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, criticized the obsession with the video game Grand Theft Auto 6, calling such entertainment evil.

According to the clergyman, immersing oneself in such games is harmful to people and their surroundings.

Instead, he called on gamers to reevaluate their behavior, repent, and channel their energy into real-world endeavors—from advancing science to raising children.

Earlier reports indicated that the video game Grand Theft Auto VI could generate approximately $1.84 billion in revenue for publisher Take-Two Interactive on its first day of release. Analytics firm Sensor Tower estimated sales of the game at 19.1 million copies as of Thursday morning.

GTA 6 set records for viewership on streaming platforms immediately after its launch. The total peak audience on Twitch, Kick, and YouTube reached 7.6 million people. On Twitch alone, more than 3.29 million users watched the game simultaneously—a new record for the platform’s gaming category.

The latest installment in the popular Grand Theft Auto VI video game series from Rockstar sold 24.58 million copies in the first 24 hours after its release. Total revenue from the game’s sales exceeded $2.3 billion.

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