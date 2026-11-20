In the first half of 2026, Russian authorities demanded that Google remove 547,000 pieces of content. This is 62% more than in the previous six months and a record high for the past 15 years.

More than 99% of the complaints from Russian authorities concerned links in Google’s search results. Another 0.3% of the requests pertained to videos on YouTube, and the same percentage concerned content on the company’s other services.

In total, Russian authorities sent Google 21,200 requests, each of which cited multiple pieces of content. Regulatory authorities identified potential copyright infringements in 58,100 pieces of content and a threat to Russia’s national security in another 1,500.

In addition, 220 pieces of content related to drugs, 89 to pornography, 59 to violence, 53 to hate speech, and 51 to suicide propaganda. Due to criticism of the government, Russian authorities demanded the removal of 32 pieces of content.

At the same time, nearly 486,000 pieces of content fell into the “other” category. Google’s report does not specify the exact reasons why Russian authorities demanded their removal.

This was reported by Russian propaganda media outlets.

Google has evacuated most of its employees from Russia.

Russia has imposed a fine on Google with an endless string of zeros.

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