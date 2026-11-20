Swedish Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip have embarked on a trip together. In the published photos, Princess Sofia and her husband pose next to a bust of the poet Gustav Freding at his memorial estate, Alsters, located in the Värmland region. For the trip, Sofia chose a plaid coat, and her hair was styled in voluminous curls.

“Today marks the start of a two-day trip through Värmland County. A tradition we cherish very much! We’ll be posting updates here throughout the day,” reads the caption accompanying the photos.

For her first outing, Princess Sofia chose a cozy and stylish fall look that emphasized contrasting textures and colors. She wore a gray, knee-length, straight-cut, double-breasted wool coat with a large graphite-blue and terracotta-orange check pattern, featuring classic lapels, a dark gray knit sweater with a high collar, and wide, long cream-colored palazzo pants.

Sofia wore her long chestnut-brown hair down, styled in soft, voluminous waves with a straight part, and her makeup was done in natural, warm tones.

Prince Carl Philip, meanwhile, chose a classic double-breasted wool coat in a rich dark blue, a shirt and tie with diagonal white-and-blue stripes, and straight-leg dark blue suit pants with creases. He wore black leather Oxford shoes.

The couple shared this on their Instagram page.

Queen Rania of Jordan showcased an elegant look at an event in Cape Town.

Queen Letizia of Spain recorded a video message to mark the 40th anniversary of the FAD Youth movement, of which she is the honorary president. The monarch emphasized the dangers of drug and substance abuse and also drew attention to the issues of gender-based violence, cyberbullying, and digital addictions.

Earlier, Queen Letizia of Spain attended a military parade in Madrid dedicated to the country’s National Day. For the event, she chose a light pink dress that she had worn before. Amid guests who were mostly dressed in dark blue, red, and green, the queen’s outfit stood out with its delicate shades.

Read us on