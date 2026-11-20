U.S. President Donald Trump stated that Russian drones and several missiles ended up on Polish territory by accident. He made this remark during a phone call with Fox News reporter Aisha Hasni.

The conversation took place as the U.S. leader was returning from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which was held in Shenzhen, China.

The journalist asked Trump for his reaction to a post by Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who criticized the U.S. president for calling Vladimir Putin his friend during the meeting in China.

“God, save us from such friends,” Tusk wrote on social media platform X.

The U.S. president then mentioned Russian drones and missiles that had landed on Polish territory.

“Putin launched drones into Poland and a couple of small missiles—by mistake,” Trump said.

In doing so, the White House chief effectively described the entry of Russian munitions into Polish territory as accidental.

During the same conversation, Trump also reiterated that Putin allegedly seeks to conclude a deal to end the war against Ukraine. According to the U.S. president, he conveyed the same view to European leaders, including Donald Tusk, during a phone call with members of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin.