Russia wanted to include a reference to Ukraine in the final declaration of the summit attended by the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia, but the U.S. side prevented this.

This was stated by Finnish President Alexander Stubb.

According to him, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin discussed Ukraine during the meeting. Stubb noted that he views the U.S. decision not to include the Ukrainian issue in the final document as positive.

The Finnish president also emphasized that Ukraine continues to hold its ground on the front lines but needs additional assistance with air defense, energy equipment, and economic support.

Specifically, Ukraine is receiving 45 billion euros through EU loans, but there is still a shortfall of 25 billion euros in funding.

Source: Alexander Stubb, Wrld social media.

President Xi Jinping and President Trump met in Shenzhen — Anadolu Agency

Video: Trump publicly called Putin a friend for the first time and was late to meet with Xi Jinping.

As a reminder, Trump and Putin concluded their meeting in Shenzhen without issuing a joint statement to the press.

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