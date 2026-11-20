In Włocławek, Poland, Swedish tennis player Kajsa Rinaldo Persson defeated Gina Feistel 6:4, 6:2 in the opening match of the Billie Jean King Cup playoffs. The match lasted 113 minutes and gave Sweden the first point in the tie. Interia Sport reports.

Feistel makes her national team debut

For 23-year-old Feistel, this match was her debut for Poland's national team in the Billie Jean King Cup. She was brought into the team after Maja Chwalińska withdrew from competing in Włocławek. The Polish team began the tie with a weakened lineup: Iga Świątek, Magda Linette and Magdalena Fręch were not included in the initial squad, while Chwalińska and Katarzyna Kawa later also withdrew.

In the first set, Feistel had chances to break at 2:1 and later, but Persson saved both opportunities with her serve. In the seventh game, the Swedish player requested medical assistance after an awkward movement on court, and a bandage was applied around her knee. After play resumed, Persson broke serve, extended her lead to 5:3 and won the set 6:4.

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Sweden takes the lead in the tie

At the start of the second set, Feistel held her serve and also had two break points for a 2:0 lead. However, Persson secured the first break of the set. The Swedish player extended her lead to 4:1 and, at 5:2, closed out the match on her own serve.

After the opening match, the score in the Poland-Sweden tie is 1:0 in favor of the Swedish team. Martina Kubka and Kajsa Hennemänn were due to take the court next. Winning three matches is required to win the playoffs.

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