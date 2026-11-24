In Poland, all designated shelter points must receive standardized markings by the end of the year. The heads of buildings and facilities in the public and private sectors where such places are located are required to install them, RMF24 reports.

One unified sign for shelter points

The marking will consist of a blue equilateral triangle on an orange background. There must also be a white inscription, “Shelter Point,” on a green background. This requirement is set out in a regulation adopted two months ago.

These are places inspected by Poland’s State Fire Service. They include underpasses, tunnels, metro stations and underground garages. They are intended to help in the event of an air attack or dangerous weather phenomena.

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More than 89,000 locations

More than 89,000 such points are marked across the country in the gdziesieukryc.pl application. After the data is downloaded in advance, the application also works without an internet connection.

In September, Deputy Head of Poland’s Ministry of Interior and Administration Wiesław Leśniakiewicz said that these points are intended for peacetime. For wartime, he said, temporary protection sites, shelters and hideouts are provided.

Rafał Wróbel, a representative of the Warsaw Fire Academy, explained that a shelter point is intended for short-term protection from sudden danger, rather than for staying there for several hours or days. If it is impossible to reach one, he advises immediately taking cover behind at least two walls. Wojciech Wróblewski, an expert at the academy and the Ministry of Interior and Administration, also warned that going independently to places not inspected by the relevant services may be dangerous.

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