Péter Magyar will visit Transcarpathia on November 24, where he plans to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The trip could mark the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Ukraine in 11 years.

“Today I am heading to Transcarpathia, where I will hold talks with the President of Ukraine and meet with leaders of the Hungarian community. Together with Minister Anita Orbán, we will visit several Hungarian institutions,” Magyar wrote.

He emphasized that this will be the first visit by a Hungarian prime minister to Ukraine since 2015. Thus, the meeting in Transcarpathia will be an important event in bilateral relations following a prolonged period of tension between Kyiv and Budapest.

Mágyar had previously stated that he wanted to personally convey Hungary’s words of support to the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia. During a speech in parliament on November 23, he also expressed his sympathy to Ukrainians and Transcarpathian Hungarians over the Russian aggression.

According to the prime minister, Russia is the aggressor in this war, while Ukraine and the Ukrainian people are the victims. He also stated that Hungary supports the Hungarians and Ukrainians of Transcarpathia, even if Moscow does not approve of this position.

At the same time, Magyar emphasized that Budapest will raise the issue of the rights of the Hungarian national minority with Kyiv, specifically regarding the operation of Hungarian schools, the use of the native language, and education in Hungarian.

Earlier, Mádár proposed Transcarpathia as a venue for a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Mátyás criticized the idea of linking the EU budget to aid for Ukraine.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar publicly accused his predecessor, Viktor Orbán, of making veiled calls for an armed uprising and a violent change to the constitutional order.

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated that in Brussels, Belgium, he agreed with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to create a new framework for political and economic relations between the two countries. This was their first meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the EU leaders’ summit on October 17.

Read us on