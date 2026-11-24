Former Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has stated that he will go on a hunger strike if he is arrested. According to him, this could spark mass protests involving millions of people.

Vučić accuses his political opponents—the “Student List” party, which won the early elections—of seeking to harm those they hate. He also emphasized that if he is detained, he will go on a hunger strike.

“And what will you do then with a million people in the streets as soon as that happens? I’m not Marinika (Tepič) or Boško (Obradović), who do nothing but talk, eat pastries in the evening, and fruit during the day. I have no problem with that,” said Vučić.

Vucic also noted that on December 13, his party will decide whether to participate in the presidential election. He himself is leaning toward not participating. In addition, the politician stated that he had received a death threat from the criminal group “Vračarski Clan,” but he does not plan to go to the police due to a lack of trust in law enforcement and because he knows “who these people are working for,” according to Nova.rs.

European allies have turned their backs on Aleksandar Vučić because of his ties to Russia.

Serbia Between Europe and Russia: How Vučić Took a Risk and Lost Everything.

Vučić stated that he does not believe the war in Ukraine will end anytime soon.

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