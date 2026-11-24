During a meeting with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow, Vladimir Putin presented documents detailing Kushner’s grandfather’s participation in the partisan movement during the Holocaust. According to media reports, the American representative interpreted this as an attempt to convince him that Russia and the U.S. supposedly share a common history of fighting Nazism.

This was reported by New York Magazine and The Daily Beast.

According to New York Magazine, Putin produced archival materials describing Kushner’s grandfather’s partisan resistance. The American, the publication notes, interpreted this gesture as a subtle hint that the families had a common enemy.

The Daily Beast, for its part, writes that in this way, the Russian leader was trying to create the impression that Moscow and Washington are on the same side regarding the war against Ukraine.

Jared Kushner’s grandfather, Joseph Berkowitz, was indeed a member of the partisan movement. During the Holocaust, he escaped from a Nazi forced-labor camp and, together with his brothers and sisters, went into hiding in the forests of what is now Belarus. Later, Berkowitz joined the Jewish resistance, whose members attacked German troops and helped Jews go into hiding.

In 1943, he married Rey, Kushner’s grandmother, who had escaped from a ghetto in western Belarus. In 1949, the couple moved to the United States.

Sources: New York Magazine, The Daily Beast

After talks with Putin, Witkoff and Kushner met with Zelenskyy.

The latest round of diplomatic talks aimed at ending the war in Ukraine did not yield a breakthrough. After two days of talks in Abu Dhabi, U.S. President’s Special Envoys Stephen Witkoff and Jared Kushner met with Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The conversation lasted about two hours.

Following his meeting with Vladimir Putin, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff reported some progress and expressed hope that the next round of talks would be announced.

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