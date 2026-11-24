In Poland, residents of 18 counties and cities in the Lublin Voivodeship received SMS warnings from the Government Security Centre due to a Russian air attack on Ukraine. The Russian Federation, an aggressor state, was striking targets in Ukraine using aerial attack means, RMF24 reports.

Which areas received the warning

The message was sent to mobile network users in the Włodawa, Łęczna, Świdnik, Chełm, Krasnystaw, Hrubieszów, Zamość, Tomaszów, Biłgoraj, Łuków, Biała, Ryki, Radzyń, Parczew and Lubartów counties. It was also received by residents of the cities of Chełm, Zamość and Biała Podlaska.

In the emergency message, people were urged to find a safe place, follow the instructions of the services and await further messages due to the threat of an air attack.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Poland deployed air defense forces

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces' branches said that, due to Russian strikes on targets in Ukraine, the necessary forces and assets of the air defense system had been deployed through the Air Operations Centre. The command noted that these actions are preventive in nature and aimed at protecting Polish airspace, primarily in areas adjacent to threat zones.

The command added that it is monitoring the current situation, while subordinate forces and assets remain ready to respond. Poland's Alert RCB is an SMS system for notifying the public about threats and emergencies.

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