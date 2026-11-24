During the Russian attack on Ukraine, an unmanned aerial vehicle violated Polish airspace. Poland’s Operational Command of the Armed Forces authorized its shootdown, RMF24 reports.

Decision not to shoot down the object

Ultimately, the drone was not shot down. According to the command, the object turned eastward. The possible consequences of destroying the aircraft and the potential threat to civilians were also taken into account when making the decision.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Air raid alert in the Lublin region

Earlier, an air raid threat alert was in effect for nearly an hour across a significant part of the Lublin Voivodeship. Sirens were activated in many cities, and residents were asked to find a safe place.

A few minutes before midnight, the warning was canceled. The report provides no other details about the drone or the location of the airspace violation.

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