NATO is prepared to defend itself against any threats, including those in outer space. Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement on Monday, November 23, amid reports of Russia’s possible plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space.

Commenting on reports of Russia’s alleged intentions to deploy nuclear weapons in orbit, Rutte emphasized that NATO is prepared to counter threats both on Earth and beyond.

“We will always ensure the protection of every inch of NATO territory, and that also means guaranteeing our security in space,” the Alliance’s Secretary General stated.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz also responded to reports of Russia’s possible deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

“Reports that Russia plans to deploy nuclear weapons in space are not new, but they remain no less shocking. They demonstrate the level of escalation that Russia is apparently prepared to pursue,” he noted.

In a joint investigation by WDR, NDR, and Süddeutsche Zeitung (SZ), published on November 23, it is reported that Western intelligence agencies suspect Russia is likely planning to launch a satellite equipped with a nuclear warhead into space as early as this year.

According to the journalists, the detonation of a nuclear bomb in space is a scenario that military officials, intelligence analysts, and politicians have been warning about for several years.

Experts warn that such a move could result in the damage or destruction of a significant number of satellites. This would have serious consequences for civilian infrastructure and military operations, as satellite technology plays a vital role in many areas of life and in supporting defense capabilities.

This was reported by AFP.

In Berlin, Germany, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that the Alliance’s defense commitments extend to space. He was responding to a question about reports in the German media regarding a possible launch by Russia, an aggressor state, of a satellite carrying a nuclear payload.

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