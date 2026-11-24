During negotiations regarding the war in Ukraine, the Russian leader proposed a number of joint business projects to U.S. President’s Special Envoy Jared Kushner, including oil production off the coast of Sakhalin and the supply of diesel fuel to the United States. These proposals were considered in the context of a possible easing of sanctions against Russia.

In September, Kushner and another U.S. presidential special envoy, Steve Witkoff, met with Putin at the Kremlin. According to the Financial Times, among the deals proposed by Russia was a joint U.S.-Russian oil production venture off the island of Sakhalin.

The New York Times reported that Putin also proposed selling a sanctioned Russian energy company to a consortium. The consortium was to include a firm owned by the brother of the UAE president, a Qatari company—Kushner’s partner in Albania—and a major Trump donor. Kushner himself denies that this issue was discussed.

In addition, the Russians offered to supply diesel fuel to the U.S. ahead of the midterm elections. In return, according to the publication, Putin wanted Trump to suspend some of the sanctions.

“He’s trying to entice Jared and others with business deals,” says Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia.

During one of the meetings, Putin showed Kushner a file from the state archives regarding his grandfather’s participation in the partisan movement during the Holocaust. Kushner took this as a subtle hint that Russia had been America’s ally against the Nazis.

Source: New York Magazine

Earlier, the U.S. extended the sanctions exemption for the Russian energy project “Sakhalin-2.”

China had previously agreed to import an additional 2 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Russia via the Far East route from Sakhalin Island in the Pacific Ocean — deliveries are set to begin in 2027 and eventually increase to 12 billion cubic meters per year.

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