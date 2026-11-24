Early Tuesday morning, November 24, several Russian military aircraft briefly entered South Korea’s air defense identification zone over the East Sea. After South Korean fighter jets were scrambled, the Russian aircraft left the zone.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the Russian aircraft approached Ulleung Island and entered the Air Defense Identification Zone (KADIZ), prompting the military to issue an alert.

The South Korean Air Force scrambled fighter jets. The Russian aircraft left the area without violating the country’s airspace, the JCS reported.

The incident occurred shortly after authorities in North Gyeongsang Province advised residents of Ulleung Island to evacuate. In the initial report, the aircraft were mistakenly identified as likely North Korean, but the alert was lifted approximately five minutes later.

This was reported by Yonhap.

As a reminder, South Korea scrambled fighter jets due to Russian aircraft near Ulleungdo, according to the Korea Herald.

North Korea supplies Russia with nearly half of its artillery ammunition

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