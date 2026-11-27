Hungarian authorities have lifted the ban on entry into and stay in the country for Robert Brovdi (call sign “Madyar”), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces.



The National General Directorate of Police for Foreigners (NDGAP) has removed the relevant entry regarding the ban from its system.

It is noted that the publication DailyNewsHungary contacted several ministries requesting an explanation of the decision and received a response from the Hungarian Ministry of the Interior. The ministry stated that the Office for the Protection of the Constitution may initiate the imposition of a separate ban on entry and residence, as well as its revocation, if the threat to national security no longer exists. This requires a conclusion from the Information Directorate. If the relevant circumstances have changed significantly, the immigration service may lift the ban or shorten its duration.

On November 18, the NDGAP issued a statement regarding the Brovdi case. It stated that the three-year entry and residence ban imposed on the Ukrainian citizen had been lifted, and the corresponding warning had been removed from the immigration registry.

The publication Magyar Hang noted that the decision was made even before Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Zakarpattia on November 24.

Brovdi is a military commander of Hungarian descent who holds the highest rank among ethnic Hungarians in the Ukrainian Defense Forces, the publication notes.

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