Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar stated on November 27 that European Union leaders were unable to reach a compromise on the seven-year budget and financial support for Ukraine. A new meeting in Brussels is scheduled for December 16.

Mátyás made these remarks following a meeting of EU leaders that took place on November 26, according to “Suspilne.”

According to the Hungarian prime minister, even before the meeting began, he had warned European Council President António Costa that the negotiations were unlikely to yield results. Mátyás explained this by citing significant disagreements among member states regarding the proposed terms of the seven-year EU budget for 2028–2034.

He also said that during the meeting, several countries—including Italy, Denmark, and Hungary—did not agree with the conclusions that Costa was trying to formulate. According to Magyar, the participants did not support his assessment of the member states’ positions.

“We agreed that on December 16, we will meet again here in Brussels and continue our discussions,” the Hungarian prime minister said.

At the same time, European Council President António Costa reported that 24 EU countries supported the European Commission’s proposal for an additional loan to Ukraine. Leaders will return to the issue of financial aid for Kyiv during their December meeting.

This was reported by a Suspilne correspondent.

As a reminder, Germany has allocated €11.6 billion to support Ukraine in its 2027 budget.

The Estonian prime minister called on Europe to link budget negotiations to aid for Ukraine.

Czech President Petr Pavel criticized the intention of Andrej Babiš’s government to oppose financial aid to Ukraine through the EU budget.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

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