Scottish actress Tilda Swinton arrived in Warsaw, Poland, for events accompanying her exhibition “Tilda Swinton — Ongoing” at the Institute of Creative Industries. The visit’s program includes the improvised performance “Bliss #2,” a film screening, and masterclasses. This was reported by RMF24.

Performance and screening of Orlando

The performance “Bliss #2” is dedicated to the memory of Derek Jarman, Swinton’s friend and creative partner, who died in 1994. At a press conference, the actress emphasized the value of art created with passion and minimal means, saying that this way of working should be supported.

On Saturday, Swinton will visit the Tęcza cinema in Warsaw’s Żoliborz district, where she will present a screening of director Sally Potter’s film “Orlando.” The actress recalled that Derek Jarman and Andrzej Wajda had once visited this cinema. She also voiced support for cinemas and watching films on the big screen.

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The exhibition will run until 2027

The “Tilda Swinton — Ongoing” exhibition was organized by Malta Festival. It will run until January 17, 2027. According to Swinton’s concept, the exhibition is a tribute to her masters and friends and is also intended to encourage visitors to create. The actress sought to preserve a simple and authentic format for the project without large cameras.

The visit will also include masterclasses featuring Dominika Kulczyk and countertenor Jakub Józef Orliński. At the press conference, Swinton spoke about her admiration for the work of Andrzej Wajda and Paweł Pawlikowski, particularly the light and atmosphere of Polish cinema. She also said that she would like to present the exhibition in Kyiv.

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