Polish ski jumper Kacper Tomasiak took 10th place in qualification for Saturday's individual Ski Jumping World Cup competition in Ruka, Finland. He jumped 139.5 metres and scored 151.7 points, leading the qualification standings for some time.

Two long jumps in one day

As Interia Sport reports, Tomasiak recorded 126.5 metres and finished 32nd in the first Friday training session. In the second training session, he jumped 141 metres, which earned him 11th place.

Marius Lindvik won the qualification. Along with Tomasiak, Paweł Wąsek and Maciej Kot from the Polish team qualified for Saturday's event.

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Competition schedule

Saturday's individual competition in Ruka will begin at 16:30, with the trial round scheduled for 15:00. On Sunday, qualification is due to start at 12:45, followed by the individual competition at 14:20.

After the first World Cup weekend, Tomasiak has four points and is 33rd in the overall standings. He is the only Polish representative to have scored points following the events in Lillehammer.

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