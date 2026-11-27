Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar called the November 26 meeting of EU leaders on the long-term budget and financial support for Ukraine “completely pointless.”

According to him, member states were unable to reach a compromise due to significant differences in their positions.

Mátyás stated that even before the meeting, he had warned European Council President António Costa that the chances of reaching an agreement were slim. After reviewing the latest proposal for the seven-year budget, he wrote to Costa that the meeting would likely be pointless.

While attempting to summarize the negotiations around 12:30 a.m., a number of countries—including Italy, Denmark, and Hungary—objected to the wording of the conclusions proposed by Costa. They stated that they did not agree with his assessment of the member states’ positions.

The participants agreed to resume discussions on December 16 in Brussels. The main topic of the negotiations was the EU budget for 2028–2034, but they were unable to reach a consensus on its formulation and related issues concerning support for Ukraine.

Source: Suspilne.

Slovakia will not participate in the European Union’s new €45 billion loan program for Ukraine. Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that Bratislava will not change its position, despite pressure from Germany. At the same time, the country promises to continue providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine but refuses to participate in its military financing.

Germany has proposed that the European Union waive the requirement for unanimous approval of new loans for Ukraine. The European Commission proposes allocating 100 billion euros in aid to Kyiv in the EU budget for 2028–2034, which could total 2 trillion euros.

Canada is discussing the possibility of joining the European Union’s 90 billion euro loan to support Ukraine.

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