Romania is calling on NATO countries to work together to counter hybrid attacks linked to Russia. Bucharest is proposing that allies not only share information about such incidents but also jointly determine whether the same forces are behind them.

Niculescu emphasized that, until now, countering hybrid threats has largely remained the responsibility of individual states. However, in his view, this is no longer sufficient: NATO countries need to act in a coordinated manner and see the full picture of what is happening. “Until now, this has been a matter of national competence within the EU and NATO,” the minister said.

He explained that it is important for allies not only to document individual attacks but also to look for possible connections between them. In particular, to determine whether the same organizers might be behind incidents in different countries. “We need at least a shared understanding of the situation, and we must systematically look for connections. Are the same actors behind the attacks in Germany, Estonia, or Romania?” Niculescu noted.

There is no unified position within NATO

According to the Romanian minister, some allies support the idea of making defense against hybrid threats one of NATO’s practical priorities. This would entail closer coordination, joint analysis of incidents, and coordinated responses. However, not all Alliance countries agree with this approach. Some fear that more active NATO involvement in countering hybrid attacks could strain relations with Russia.

Consequently, a debate continues among allies over how far NATO should go in responding to such threats. Romania, meanwhile, insists that without a joint assessment of the situation and coordination, it will be more difficult for member states to understand the scale of the problem and respond effectively.

Romania Warns of Threats in the Black Sea

Separately, Niculescu accused Moscow of seeking to establish sole control over the Black Sea. According to him, Russia would like to drive other states out of the region, but it remains a shared space for several countries. “They want no one else to be there. But we are there: Romania, Bulgaria, Turkey, Ukraine, and other countries. We have the right to self-defense, as well as the right to peace,” stated the Romanian foreign minister.

He called the Black Sea a vulnerable spot for European security. According to the minister, there are a particularly high number of incidents in this region that Romania links to Russia. These include drone attacks, sea mines, and attacks on merchant ships. Niculescu emphasized that, in his assessment, there is no similar concentration of such incidents in other parts of Europe. “Nowhere else in Europe do we face such a high number of incidents that we link to Russia: drone attacks, sea mines, and attacks on merchant ships,” he said.

Romania’s statement came amid discussions about security in the Black Sea region and the protection of NATO countries from hybrid threats. Bucharest insists that such incidents should not be viewed in isolation from one another: allies need to share intelligence, identify possible links between the attacks, and agree on a joint response, according to dpa.

On the evening of November 26, Romania scrambled two F-18 fighter jets due to the possible appearance of Russian drones near the border with Ukraine. Residents of the northern part of Tulcea County were warned of a potential violation of the country’s airspace and received alerts via the RO-Alert system. However, no actual drone incursion into Romanian airspace was recorded.

At the same time, the Romanian Ministry of Defense emphasized that there was no direct intrusion into the country’s airspace. After assessing the situation, the air raid alert was lifted approximately 30 minutes later. Thus, fighter jets were deployed to monitor the situation near the border, but no confirmed violation of Romania’s airspace was recorded. This was reported by the Ministry of National Defense.

Former Romanian Defense Minister Radu Miruce stated that on August 20, 2026, Russia — an aggressor state — announced flight restrictions over the Black Sea region shortly after he ordered Romanian F-16 fighter jets to attack a maritime drone carrying explosives near the Neptun Deep gas project.

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