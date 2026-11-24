U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Wednesday, November 25. The talks will take place in Florida.

According to the U.S. administration, the meeting will take place in the late afternoon in Palm Beach, Florida.

It is scheduled to take place after Trump met last week in Asia with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. During the summit, the U.S. president referred to Putin and Xi as his “friends.” His meeting with the Russian leader drew criticism from both Washington’s European allies and American Democrats.

Rutte has repeatedly tried to ease tensions within NATO and maintain support for Trump. In particular, he has stated that meetings between the leaders of major nuclear powers are entirely normal.

The meeting between Trump and Rutte will take place against the backdrop of European countries’ efforts, with U.S. support, to join negotiations aimed at ending Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

If Putin attacks, he’ll find himself in Rotterdam while the Europeans are figuring out who’s going to do what, Rutte said.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte assured that the Alliance is ready to defend every centimeter of Polish territory. His statement came after the Polish side reported yet another violation of the country’s airspace the day before.

As a reminder, NATO plans to present a defense strategy against Russia in Poland — Interia.

According to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the Russian army has lost more than 40,000 soldiers each month in recent months, either killed or seriously wounded. For comparison, he cited U.S. casualties in Vietnam: approximately 56,000 American service members died there over the course of 14 years of war.

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