In Tambov, Russia, a memorial was unveiled on the grounds of the “Sonechko” kindergarten to honor those who fought in the war against Ukraine. The monument features a red star with the letters Z, O, and V, as well as images of Russian soldiers and white cranes. According to local journalists, this is the first monument of its kind to be installed directly on the grounds of a Russian kindergarten in nearly five years of full-scale war.

The monument was installed on the grounds of the “Sonetchko” kindergarten. It consists of three parts: in the center is a red star with the letters Z, O, and V, and on either side are two slabs. One depicts white cranes, and the other depicts Russian soldiers.

Representatives of local authorities, so-called “Z-volunteers,” and veterans of the war against Ukraine were invited to the ceremony. Natalia Polunina, deputy head of the Tambov administration, stated that teachers and children are thus “making their contribution to the common cause of victory.” She also addressed the kindergarten children and explained that Russian soldiers are supposedly fighting so that children can go to kindergarten, live, laugh, smile, and make friends. “The defenders of our Motherland have done this for us today so that we can go to kindergarten, so that we can live, laugh, smile, and make friends,” Polunina said.

One of the war veterans, Mykola Artemov, also spoke at the opening ceremony. He arrived at the event in a wheelchair and addressed the children, emphasizing the importance of knowing history. “Those who do not know history have no future,” Artemov declared. He added that children need to be told how and why the so-called “special military operation” began. According to him, this should help them speak about the war “with their heads held high.”

The idea for the monument was found online

Svitlana Lyubimova, director of the “Sonetchko” kindergarten, explained that she and the staff found the idea to erect a monument to war veterans online. They first presented the concept to local officials, who approved it. One of the kindergarten’s staff members designed the final version of the structure, featuring the letters Z and V and an image of white cranes.

As a result, the stele became not just a memorial, but an integral part of the space where preschoolers spend their days. During the unveiling, government officials and event participants spoke openly with the children about the war and the Russian army.

How Russian Kindergartens Honor War Veterans

Prior to this, kindergartens in various regions of Russia had already begun featuring exhibits dedicated to the war against Ukraine. In particular, such exhibits were opened in the Belgorod, Nizhny Novgorod, and Chelyabinsk regions, as well as in the Primorsky Krai.

However, previously these were mainly “walls of remembrance,” displays featuring portraits of fallen soldiers, small museum corners, and other themed exhibits. In some kindergartens, the history of the war against Ukraine was combined with stories about previous wars, primarily World War II.

In the case of Tambov, this involves a separate memorial stele on the grounds of a preschool. That is why local journalists are calling it the first structure of its kind in Russia to be installed directly in a kindergarten during nearly five years of war.

How many memorials honoring war veterans have been erected in Russia?

According to data cited by Russian sources at the end of 2026, approximately 3,500 commemorative plaques and more than 1,120 steles and memorials honoring participants in the war against Ukraine have been erected across the country.

In addition, 363 streets, 118 avenues and squares, and 133 educational institutions were named after the so-called “heroes of the special military operation.” These figures were announced by General of the Army Viktor Goremykin, head of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces. This was reported by the Russian state news agency TASS.

The unveiling of the stele in Tambov served as yet another example of how Russian authorities and institutions are bringing the symbols and themes of war into the educational environment for the youngest children. The local publication “Tambov News” reported on the unveiling.

The Russian occupation authorities plan to allocate apartments to residents of Mariupol who left the city due to the full-scale war. Among the potential new tenants are participants in the so-called “special military operation.”

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