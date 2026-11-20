The European Commission has given the green light for the payment to Poland of the final tranche under the National Recovery Plan, amounting to €12.7 billion, or about 54 billion zlotys. The funds are expected to reach the country by the end of the year, RMF24 reports.

European Commission assessment

The European Commission said that Poland had satisfactorily completed 76 of 77 milestones and targets. Before the funds are transferred, representatives of EU member states must also issue a positive opinion. They have one month to do so.

The total budget of Poland's National Recovery Plan amounts to €54.71 billion, or approximately 232 billion zlotys. Of this amount, €25.27 billion is in non-repayable grants and €29.44 billion in concessional loans.

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Funding areas

Poland's Ministry of Funds and Regional Policy said that the next tranche is planned to be invested in security, clean energy, new nursery places, school modernization, more accessible healthcare, modern low-carbon public transport and high-speed internet.

Poland has previously received around €42 billion, or 182 billion zlotys, under this plan.

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