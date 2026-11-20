King Charles III of Great Britain, 78, began eating a light lunch regularly after being diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

Previously, the monarch had skipped lunch for years due to his busy schedule.

During a walk in Preston, he stopped by the SpudBros food truck and said that his favorite dish is baked potatoes with cheese and beans.

Nutritionist Fay James notes that this combination contains plant-based and animal-based protein, fiber, and calcium, so it can be part of a balanced diet.

Previously, doctors and Queen Camilla convinced Charles to change his habits and start eating lunch. Among his other favorite dishes are baked eggs with cheese for breakfast, as well as fruit from his own garden at the Highgrove estate.

Source: Hello Magazine.

In Antigua and Barbuda, King Charles III and Queen Camilla were caught in a heavy downpour during the country’s Independence Day celebrations on November 1.

Reports have appeared in the British press about a possible strain in the relationship between King Charles III and Prince William. According to sources, the cause was their differing attitudes toward Queen Camilla and their differing views on Prince Harry’s possible return to the royal family.

Earlier, King Charles III of Great Britain reportedly set strict conditions for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to restore their relationship with the royal family. According to sources, this occurred following their recent meeting and is viewed as a “last chance” for reconciliation.

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