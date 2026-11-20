Starting in 2027, most Russian entrepreneurs may lose their eligibility for regional preferential tax rates under the simplified tax system.

Exceptions are planned for manufacturing businesses and socially oriented nonprofit organizations.

According to experts, the new measures could bring in up to $1.83 billion annually to regional budgets. At the same time, according to the Federal Tax Service, regions have lost out on approximately $4.22 billion due to tax breaks.

The restrictions could affect about 80% of small businesses, including retail, food service, tourism, construction, auto repair, healthcare, and logistics.

The Ministry of Finance explains the changes as necessary to level the playing field and prevent situations where companies register in regions with lower taxes but actually operate in other regions.

Representatives of business associations warn of the risk of mass business closures. According to them, many companies are already operating at the break-even point and may not be able to withstand the additional tax burden.

The Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP), which unites Russia’s largest companies accounting for about 60% of the national GDP, has sharply criticized the tax increases the government is planning for 2027 to cover the military budget deficit.

As a reminder, consumer sentiment in Russia is rapidly deteriorating, confidence in the economy is declining, and anxiety is growing over a possible new wave of mobilization. This was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

After three years of unexpected economic growth, Russia is facing a sudden slowdown—war costs, inflation, and falling oil prices have begun to weigh on an economy that, until recently, seemed resilient to sanctions.

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