Prince Harry talked about how his children—seven-year-old Archie and five-year-old Lilibet—are adjusting to life in the United Kingdom. According to the Duke of Sussex, they enjoy attending a British school, and the transition to the new educational system has even boosted the children’s confidence. Harry also joked about his son and daughter’s American accents.

Harry said that moving to the UK has been a significant change for Archie and Lilibet. The children are adjusting to their new surroundings, school, and local customs. One of the biggest changes for them has been the school uniform, since they were used to a different approach in American schools. “I think a big change for the kids has been that they now wear a school uniform. But it’s definitely been a positive thing. Both of their self-confidence has skyrocketed since they started attending a British school. It’s very, very nice to see,” the prince shared.

Harry was also asked whether the children still had an American accent after moving. Archie and Lilibet were born and spent their early years in the U.S., so their pronunciation differs from the British one. In response, the prince joked that he’s trying to get rid of the children’s American accents. At the same time, he said, their school friends are doing the same—helping them get used to the British pronunciation.

Five-year-old Lilibet is particularly good at this. Harry said that his daughter, who was born in California, is already very skilled at imitating a British accent. Their parents chose a private school in the UK for Archie and Lilibet. Tuition there is quite expensive, but, according to Harry, the new school environment is having a positive effect on the children. What pleases him most is that his son and daughter are feeling more confident and are gradually settling into their father’s homeland. The prince spoke about this during an appearance on the morning show *This Morning*. His remarks were quoted by *Hello!* in an article dated November 20, 2026.

The Duke of Sussex stated that he is ready to put on his military uniform again and return to active duty in the British Armed Forces if the need arises due to a threat from Russia.

On November 17, during a visit to Ukraine, Prince Harry received the book *Unbreakable Kherson* and drawings by a 9-year-old girl from Kherson, created while she was in a shelter.

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