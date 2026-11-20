A consortium led by FedEx has completed the acquisition of Polish company InPost for €7.8 billion, or 34.5 billion zlotys. InPost will retain its headquarters in Poland, while its founder and CEO Rafał Brzoska will continue to lead the company, Notes from Poland reports.

Deal structure

The deal was first announced in February and approved by the European Commission in July. Following the completion of the takeover, InPost shares were delisted from Euronext Amsterdam, making the company private.

FedEx and US investment company Advent each received 37% of InPost shares. Brzoska’s investment vehicle, A&R Investments, holds 16%, while another 10% belongs to Czech investment fund PPF. The shares were purchased at €15.60 apiece.

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Unchanged management and development

Advent said that InPost will retain its name, brand, headquarters in Poland and operational independence. Brzoska, who founded the business in 1999, will remain CEO alongside the current management team.

The consortium plans to accelerate investment in InPost’s operations and expand its presence. FedEx and InPost will also explore opportunities for cooperation. FedEx President and CEO Raj Subramaniam said that combining the company’s global network with InPost’s last-mile delivery capabilities could provide a basis for profitable growth.

InPost is Europe’s largest parcel locker operator, with around 70,000 lockers across the continent, including approximately 30,000 in Poland and 16,000 in the United Kingdom. In the second quarter of 2026, its revenue reached 4.18 billion zlotys, up 18.2% year on year, while the number of parcels handled rose 16% to 380.9 million.

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