In Portugal, Porto only overcame third-division side USC Paredes in a penalty shootout in the Portuguese Cup. Regular time and extra time in the Dragons’ home match ended 1:1, while the hosts won 3:1 in the shootout. According to Interia Sport, Polish footballer Jan Bednarek converted his penalty, while Oskar Pietuszewski failed to score.

Goal before the break and an own goal in the second half

Porto opened the scoring in the 41st minute: Seko Fofana took advantage of a pass from Andre Silva and fired into the near corner of Fabio Matos’ goal. Before the break, Paredes players had at least two chances to take the lead, but Erik Santana and Franco Almara did not convert their opportunities.

At the start of the second half, 18-year-old Pietuszewski came onto the pitch to replace Pepe. In the 57th minute, the visitors equalised. Santana won the ball from Fofana and shot on goal, and after a save by Claudio Ramos, Francisco Moura sent the ball into his own net. In the 60th minute, Pietuszewski cut in from the left flank and struck powerfully, but missed the target.

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Bednarek scored in the penalty shootout

In the 70th minute, Bednarek entered the game, replacing Moura. Porto failed to score a second goal in extra time; the most dangerous moment was Hwang In-beom’s free-kick that hit the crossbar in the 111th minute.

In the penalty shootout, Porto goalkeeper Ramos saved three attempts by the opponents. Pietuszewski failed to convert his attempt in the second round, while Bednarek put his team ahead. Viktor Froholdt took the winning penalty. Jakub Kiwior was not included in Porto’s squad for this match.

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