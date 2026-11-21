November 21 is Fried Chicken Day in Japan—a holiday dedicated to a dish that has long been popular around the world. This date marks the opening of the country’s first KFC restaurant. At the same time, the Japanese have their own tradition of deep-frying chicken—karaage—which is distinguished by its marinade, crispy crust, and juicy meat.

The holiday was established to commemorate an event that took place on November 21, 1970. It was on this day that the first Japanese restaurant of the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) chain opened in Nagoya. The restaurant was located in the Diamond City Meisei shopping center. At that time, American-style fried chicken was not yet a familiar dish for the Japanese. However, the chain gradually expanded, and with it, the popularity of this method of cooking meat grew. Eventually, November 21 was officially designated as Fried Chicken Day.

Interestingly, this holiday should not be confused with Chicken Day, which is celebrated in Japan on the 28th of every month. It is based on a play on words: the Japanese word “nivatori” means “chicken,” and its first syllables sound like the numbers two and eight.

Where Does Roast Chicken Come From?

Roast chicken does not have a single, universally recognized place of origin. Similar dishes were prepared in various parts of the world, and their recipes were shaped by local ingredients and culinary traditions.

One theory links this popular method of cooking chicken to Scotland. There, the meat was fried in fat, and settlers may have brought this tradition to North America. At the same time, African American cooks played an important role in shaping American fried chicken. They refined the recipes, used spices, and incorporated their own culinary techniques. Over time, the dish became one of the most famous staples of Southern American cuisine.

In Japan, their own version of fried chicken is called karaage. Its modern, popular version first appeared on the menu of a Tokyo restaurant around 1932. After World War II, the dish became particularly popular and eventually evolved into a common home-cooked meal and a popular snack option. Karaage isn’t made only with chicken—fish, pork, and vegetables can also be fried this way. But it is the chicken version that has become the most famous.

In Which Countries Did Fried Chicken Become Popular?

Today, fried chicken is prepared in many countries, but almost everywhere it has its own unique characteristics.

The United States. American fried chicken, especially in the southern states, usually has a thick, crispy crust. Flour, salt, pepper, and various spices are used for the coating. It is often served with potatoes, cornbread, salads, and sauces.

Japan. Karaage consists of small pieces of chicken marinated in soy sauce, ginger, and garlic. They are fried in starch or flour. The dish is sold in specialty restaurants, supermarkets, and delis.

South Korea. Korean fried chicken is often double-fried, which makes the crust especially crispy. It may be coated with a sweet-and-spicy sauce made from gochujang paste.

Italy. Pollo fritto is fried chicken prepared in breading or flour. It may be served with lemon and herbs.

Portugal and African countries. Variations of chicken with spicy seasonings are popular here. In particular, there is the well-known piri-piri chicken, which is marinated with chili peppers, garlic, and citrus fruits.

Jamaica. One of the well-known variations is jerk-style chicken. It is marinated in a mixture of spices, chili peppers, and aromatic herbs, and then fried or grilled.

The popularity of fried chicken outside its countries of origin has grown significantly thanks to international fast-food chains. In particular, KFC has helped spread the American version of the dish to various corners of the world.

What ingredients are used for fried chicken?

The specific ingredients vary by country and recipe. However, the basics are usually the same—chicken, marinade, breading, and cooking oil. For Japanese karaage, boneless chicken thighs are most commonly used. They remain juicy after frying. The meat is cut into small pieces and marinated in soy sauce, sake, grated ginger, and garlic. Sometimes mirin—a sweet rice wine used in Japanese cuisine—is added.

Wheat flour or potato starch is used for the coating. It is the starch that helps create a thin, crispy crust. After frying, the chicken is often served with lemon wedges, Japanese mayonnaise, or a spicy sauce. American recipes more often use flour, eggs, milk or buttermilk, paprika, black pepper, and garlic powder. Korean recipes use soy sauce, garlic, ginger, starch, honey, and the spicy gochujang paste.

Interesting Facts About Fried Chicken

1. Karaage is one of the Japanese people’s favorite dishes. According to a 2025 survey, 67.4% of respondents named Japanese fried chicken as one of their favorite side dishes or accompaniments to a main course. It has held the top spot in this ranking for five consecutive years.

2. There is a city in Japan known as the capital of karaage. It is Nakatsu in Oita Prefecture. Dozens of restaurants there specialize in fried chicken, and the city also hosts festivals dedicated to this dish.

3. Karaage is even eaten cold. It’s often included in bento—Japanese lunch boxes filled with prepared food that people take with them to work, school, or on a picnic. The dish retains its flavor even after cooling.

4. Japanese cuisine features several similar methods of preparing chicken. For example, tatsuta-age is typically made with marinated meat that is coated in potato starch before frying. After frying, a characteristic light, crispy crust forms on the surface.

5. Double-frying helps make the chicken crispier. First, the pieces are cooked at a lower temperature so that the meat cooks through. Then they are briefly returned to hotter oil to make the crust golden and crispy. This technique is used, in particular, in Korean cuisine.

Three Fried Chicken Recipes

At home, you can make not only classic Japanese karaage but also more interesting variations—with a sweet-and-spicy glaze or a flavorful breading with cheese and spices.

1. Classic Japanese Karaage

Cooking time: about 40 minutes · 3–4 servings

Ingredients:

600 g boneless chicken thighs;

2 tbsp soy sauce;

1 tbsp sake or dry white wine;

1 tsp grated ginger;

1 tsp minced garlic;

80–100 g potato starch;

oil for frying;

half a lemon.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken into small pieces, about 4 cm each. Mix together the soy sauce, sake, ginger, and garlic. Add the chicken, mix well, and let it marinate for 20–30 minutes in the refrigerator. Remove the chicken from the marinade, gently shake off any excess liquid, and coat each piece in potato starch. Heat the oil to about 170 °C. Fry the chicken in small batches so the pieces don’t touch each other. Cook until golden brown and fully cooked through. If desired, you can fry the pieces twice: first until cooked through, and after a short rest, once more in hotter oil for crispiness. Place the chicken on a wire rack or paper towel. Serve hot with lemon.

2. Spicy-Sweet Korean-Style Chicken

Cooking time: about 45 minutes · 3–4 servings

This recipe is perfect for those who love the combination of a crispy crust, spiciness, and a hint of sweetness. The main ingredient in the sauce is Korean gochujang paste.

Ingredients:

700 g boneless chicken thighs;

1 egg;

3 tbsp cornstarch;

3 tbsp flour;

1 tsp salt;

black pepper to taste;

oil for frying.

For the sauce:

2 tbsp gochujang paste;

1.5 tbsp soy sauce;

1.5 tbsp honey;

1 tbsp ketchup;

1 tsp grated garlic;

1 teaspoon vinegar or lemon juice;

1 tablespoon water.

To serve:

sesame seeds;

green onions.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken into small pieces, then season with salt and pepper. Mix the egg, starch, and flour. Add the chicken and toss to coat each piece evenly. Heat the oil and fry the chicken in small batches until golden brown and cooked through. For the sauce, mix gochujang, soy sauce, honey, ketchup, garlic, vinegar, and water. Pour the mixture into a small skillet and heat over low heat until the sauce thickens slightly. Add the cooked chicken and stir to coat the pieces evenly with the glaze. Sprinkle with sesame seeds and chopped green onions.

The chicken is best served immediately, while the crust is still crispy. If you prefer a less spicy flavor, you can reduce the amount of gochujang.

3. Crispy Chicken with Parmesan and Garlic

Cook time: about 35 minutes · 3 servings

This is an unusual variation with a cheese coating. Parmesan adds a salty flavor, garlic adds aroma, and breadcrumbs help create a thick, golden crust.

Ingredients:

600 g chicken breast;

1 egg;

3 tbsp flour;

70 g breadcrumbs;

40 g grated Parmesan;

2 cloves of garlic;

1 tsp paprika;

salt and black pepper to taste;

oil for frying;

a little parsley for garnish.

Preparation:

Cut the chicken breast into strips or small pieces. Beat the egg in one bowl. In another bowl, mix the flour, paprika, salt, and pepper. In a separate bowl, combine the breadcrumbs, grated Parmesan, and minced garlic. First, coat each piece of chicken in the flour, then dip it in the egg, and finally in the breadcrumb and cheese mixture. Heat the oil in a skillet and fry the chicken over medium heat until golden brown. Don’t put too many pieces in at once. Check to make sure the meat is fully cooked through. If necessary, finish cooking it over lower heat. Before serving, sprinkle with parsley and a small amount of Parmesan.

Garlic sauce, yogurt dip, or a fresh vegetable salad go well with this chicken.

A quick tip: to ensure the chicken is cooked safely, the internal temperature of the largest piece should reach 74 °C. And to keep the skin crispy, it’s best to place the meat on a rack after frying rather than stacking the pieces on top of each other.

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