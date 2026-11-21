Russia likely deliberately launched missiles and drones into Polish airspace on the morning of November 20, during a massive attack on Ukraine. The Kremlin may have been testing NATO’s response and attempting to deter further military support for Ukraine.

According to ISW experts, the Kremlin may have taken advantage of the fact that “Coalition of the Willing” military exercises were underway near the Polish town of Nowa Dęba.

According to analysts, one of the Russian Kh-101 cruise missiles fell approximately 35 kilometers from the training site. The incident occurred on the day that representatives of the defense ministries and military commands of allied countries were scheduled to visit the training ground.

Following the incident, Polish authorities asked NATO to strengthen the country’s air defense. However, as of the report’s publication, Warsaw had not initiated consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

The ISW believes that the Alliance’s lack of a coordinated response to such incidents could weaken the allies’ readiness for joint action. In particular, this could raise the threshold at which NATO countries would agree to respond to threats from Russia.

This is the conclusion reached by analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

On November 20, during Russian strikes on Ukraine, one cruise missile and two jet-powered drones landed on Polish territory. Earlier, Polish officials reported that two missiles and one drone had fallen, but they later clarified the initial information.

Air raid sirens sounded in Poland due to a massive Russian attack on Ukraine. In particular, residents of Lublin reported hearing sirens, and videos showing the situation in the city began circulating on social media.

The day before, residents of the Lublin and Podkarpackie provinces in Poland received RCB alerts regarding an air attack by the Russian Federation—the aggressor state—on Ukrainian territory. The alert stated that the situation was being monitored and that the readiness of Poland’s air defense system had been heightened.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reported that he had received a briefing on a possible violation of Polish airspace during a massive Russian attack on the western regions of Ukraine.

Poland stated that warnings about the violation of its airspace by Russian aircraft were sent before they crashed, not after, as previously reported.

Read us on