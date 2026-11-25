Lille defeated Bayern 2-1 in the fifth round of the Champions League. The Munich side led after the first half thanks to a goal from Dayot Upamecano, but the hosts scored twice after the break. As Interia Sport reports, the decisive moment was an own goal by Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

Bayern opened the scoring before the break

The visitors had the upper hand in the first half and took the lead in the 15th minute. Upamecano scored following a corner delivery. The score did not change before the break, although Lille continued to resist the favourites.

At the start of the second half, Lille scored, but the referee disallowed the goal after a VAR review for a foul on Joshua Kimmich. The team did not slow down and equalised in the 62nd minute: Ayase Ueda converted Nathan Ngoy's pass with an accurate shot from inside the penalty area.

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Two goals in three minutes

Three minutes later, Lille took the lead. After a shot by 19-year-old Ethan Mbappe, the ball hit the post, then rebounded off Pavlovic and went into Bayern's net. Late in the match, Soriba Diaoune had a chance to extend the hosts' lead, but failed to convert it.

According to match statistics, Bayern had more possession — 62% to 38% — and also registered more shots on target, seven to three. At the same time, Lille had 15 shots in total, while Bayern had 12.

After five Champions League matches, Vincent Kompany's team have eight points and sit 15th in the standings.

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