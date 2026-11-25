In Poland, GKS Katowice defeated PGE Projekt Warszawa 3:1 at home in a match of the eighth round of the Polish volleyball league. Following this victory, the Katowice team moved up to fourth place in the standings, directly behind the Warsaw club. Interia Sport reports on the course of the match.

The first two sets

The hosts started the match actively and took a 6:2 lead in the first set, then extended it to 10:5. PGE Projekt players reduced the deficit thanks to Bartosz Lemanski's serves, but GKS retained the advantage and won the set 25:22. The set ended with a successful attack by Jakub Szymanski.

In the second set, the Warsaw team responded convincingly. After a block by Jan Firlej, PGE Projekt took a 7:4 lead, and after another successful block by Yurii Semeniuk, the score became 12:6. In this set, the visitors converted 13 of 15 attacks and levelled the score in sets by winning 25:16.

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Katowice win the closing stages

The third set was closely contested. PGE Projekt held a 14:11 advantage, but GKS levelled the score at 16:16. Damian Domagala's appearance to serve helped the hosts gain a two-point lead, and Szymanski played effectively at the end of the set — 25:23.

In the fourth set, the Warsaw side led 6:3 after a counterattack by Kevin Tillie, and later 14:11. However, GKS levelled the score at 20:20. Michal Superlak put the Katowice team ahead at 23:22, while Szymanski finished the match — 25:23 in the set and 3:1 in the game.

PGE Projekt arrived in Katowice with a strengthened squad: Bartosz Bednorz and Jan Firlej returned to full matches. According to the publication, Aleksander Sliwka and Maciej Olenderek were absent from the Warsaw side's lineup. For GKS, this was another victory over an opponent from the upper part of the table: in the first round, the team also defeated the Polish champions from Zawiercie.

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