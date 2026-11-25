On Tuesday, November 25, tens of thousands of people took to the streets in various cities across Spain to join protests against violence against women. The demonstrations were held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators protested under the banner of condemning male violence and the spread of hate speech in society. The largest demonstrations took place in Madrid, Barcelona, and Seville.

In Madrid, in particular, women’s rights organizations protested under the slogan “Stop the Barbarism,” calling for an end to prostitution, pornography, and surrogacy.

In Seville, protesters marched with a banner reading “Against hatred and denial—more feminism,” calling in particular for a collective struggle against fascism.

RTVE reports on this.

Students took to the streets in cities across the Czech Republic to defend independent media.

Youth protests took place in more than 20 countries across Europe, according to The Guardian.

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