A plane carrying the delegation of Turkish football club Beşiktaş was unable to land in Batumi, Georgia, due to adverse weather conditions. The aircraft was also struck by lightning during the flight. The plane was diverted to Turkey’s Rize–Artvin Airport, and the team reached Batumi by bus.

Lightning strike and bad weather

As Interia Sport reports, Beşiktaş departed for Georgia at 15:00 on Wednesday. Approximately an hour and a half into the flight, the plane was struck by lightning. Landing in Batumi proved impossible due to heavy rain and hail, so the aircraft circled in the air for a long time while maintaining contact with the control tower.

Eventually, the plane was directed to Rize–Artvin. The club’s sporting director, Önder Özen, told Turkish journalists that the pilot aborted the landing at the last moment and that the entire journey lasted about eight hours. According to him, all team members reached Batumi unharmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Match in Batumi

Due to the delay, the pre-match press conference with coach Vincenzo Italiano was cancelled. Beşiktaş are set to play Israeli side Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the league phase of the Europa League on Thursday at 18:45.

The match was initially planned to be held in Istanbul, but UEFA changed the venue to Batumi back in October for security reasons. After four rounds, Beşiktaş are eighth in the table with seven points, while Hapoel have one point and are in 33rd place.

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