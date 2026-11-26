In Lisbon, Portugal's Sporting drew 2-2 with Manchester United in a fifth-round Champions League match. Referee Szymon Marciniak awarded three penalties, disallowed two goals and showed a red card in stoppage time.

As Interia Sport reports, in the 30th minute Marciniak awarded a penalty to the hosts after Catamo went down in the penalty area. Luis Suarez took the kick, but Manchester United goalkeeper Lammens saved the ball. Three minutes later, the referee awarded another penalty after Lammens fouled Araujo. Suarez converted this penalty and opened the scoring.

Diallo's goal before halftime was disallowed

Soon afterwards, Amad Diallo sent the ball into Sporting's net, but Marciniak disallowed the goal after ruling that a foul had occurred earlier. The first half ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts.

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At the start of the second half, the referee awarded the third penalty after a foul on Lisandro Martinez in Sporting's penalty area. Bruno Fernandes converted the kick to level the score. Later, he put Manchester United ahead, 2-1, with a long-range shot; according to the outlet's account, the ball bounced off the turf in front of the goalkeeper.

Suarez's late goal and a disallowed strike

In the 80th minute, Lammens dropped the ball after Fresneda's delivery, which Suarez took advantage of: he scored with an overhead kick to equalise. In the next attack, Manchester United scored again, but after a VAR review Marciniak disallowed the goal, judging that Sporting's goalkeeper had been fouled.

In the second minute of stoppage time, the referee sent off Tielemans. The score did not change before the final whistle. After the draw, Sporting were in ninth place and Manchester United were 19th.

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