NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte spoke out in defense of U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to Vladimir Putin. According to him, the American leader is putting the Kremlin leader to the test.

Ahead of Wednesday’s meeting with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Rutte said that Trump is putting Putin to the test, particularly during their meeting in Shenzhen last week.

Rutte noted that Trump is asking: “Is he ready to sit down at the negotiating table? Is he truly ready to negotiate?”

The NATO Secretary General emphasized that this pressure must be maintained.

“I think it’s working, and we need to continue in the same vein,” he added.

The NATO Secretary General’s statement was reported by dpa.

The Kremlin revealed details of the talks between U.S. President Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, which took place in Shenzhen, China, on November 18. After the bilateral meeting, the leaders did not issue a joint statement to the press.

After meeting with Trump and Xi Jinping, Putin accused Ukraine of not wanting peace.

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