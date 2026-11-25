Trump’s son-in-law and his special representative for negotiations with Russia, Jared Kushner, gave an interview to Matthias Döpfner, CEO of the media holding company Axel Springer SE, in which he discussed the current state of the peace process.

After lengthy negotiations with the Russian team, Kushner and Steve Witkoff concluded that the dialogue has largely reached an impasse due to the territorial issue. According to him, Washington is currently discussing two settlement options with Moscow: a freeze on hostilities along the front lines followed by a peace agreement, or Kyiv’s relinquishment of the entire Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership. Regarding the feasibility of such membership, Jared Kushner noted that anything is possible, and that the parties will be given room to find a solution.

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Kushner described Putin as a highly organized person, a historical figure, and a master of politics—regardless of one’s views on his actions—adding that Putin has so far shown restraint and has assured that he has no intention of using nuclear weapons. According to the special envoy, it appears that Putin seeks not only peace but also a fresh start in relations with the U.S., although no one knows whether this is truly his intention or whether it is even possible.

Kushner also reported that U.S. President Donald Trump has called on Ukraine to hold elections as a democratic step. At the same time, the special envoy emphasized that the U.S. has not exerted pressure on Volodymyr Zelenskyy or the Ukrainian people, is acting as a mediator, remains Ukraine’s largest donor during the war, provides intelligence, and continues to enjoy Trump’s support.

Source: Döpfner’s “MD Meets” podcast.

As a reminder, Rutte stated that several allies were blocking Ukraine’s accession to NATO.

U.S. President’s Special Envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner have repeatedly raised the issue of Kyiv’s possible NATO accession in exchange for territorial concessions to Russia during closed-door meetings with representatives of Ukraine and European countries over the past few months.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stated that Moscow would not agree even to Ukraine’s so-called “quasi-membership” in NATO. According to him, any proposals that envisage such a status for Kyiv are unacceptable to the Kremlin.

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