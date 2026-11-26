On the night of November 25, Ukrainian drones attacked the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery in Samara and the Syzran Oil Refinery in Syzran, in the Russian Federation — an aggressor state. RMF24 reports, citing the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Fires at two oil refineries

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, direct hits and a fire were recorded at the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery. The Ukrainian military said the targets were primary oil refining and catalytic reforming units, as well as two storage tanks. The facility is part of Rosneft and has a processing capacity of approximately 7 million tonnes of oil per year.

At the Syzran Oil Refinery, according to preliminary information from the General Staff, a large-scale fire broke out, and thick smoke was visible above the plant. It was reported that a primary oil refining unit, a sulfur purification unit, catalytic reforming, hydrotreating and isomerization units, as well as two tanks, may have been hit. According to the General Staff, the Black Spark resistance movement, which operates in Russia, helped coordinate the strikes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Statements by Russian authorities and a strike on Ukraine’s energy sector

Reuters reported that one person was killed in Samara as a result of the attack. Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, governor of Russia’s Samara Oblast, said on VK that Russian air defense shot down 145 Ukrainian drones overnight. According to him, the attack also caused power supply disruptions.

At the same time, DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, reported a massive Russian strike on one of its thermal power plants. Following the attack, the plant stopped generating electricity, and its equipment sustained serious damage. The location of the affected facility and information about possible fatalities were not disclosed.

Impact of the strikes on oil refining

According to Reuters data published on November 18, Ukrainian attacks disrupted operations or led to the shutdown of 15 of Russia’s 35 largest oil refineries. Their combined capacity accounts for about 54% of the processing capacity of Russia’s oil refining sector. The agency’s sources estimated the actual reduction in oil refining volumes in Russia at up to 200,000 tonnes per day.

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