In Paris, France, PSG drew 2-2 with Roma in a fifth-round Champions League match. The French club, which led the standings before the game and had a run of 12 victories, dropped points for the first time in the current edition of the tournament. The match at the Parc des Princes stadium took place on November 25, 2026.

As Interia Sport reports, Roma opened the scoring as early as the fifth minute. Mario Hermoso capitalized on a pass from the byline and scored from close range.

PSG equalized before the break

The hosts equalized in the 31st minute. Illia Zabarnyi converted a corner with a header. The teams did not score again before the break, while Roma launched several dangerous attacks at the start of the second half. PSG goalkeeper Matvii Safonov prevented the opponents from taking the lead again.

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In the second half, PSG head coach Luis Enrique brought Ousmane Dembele onto the field. Soon after the French player came on, Wesley fouled him in the penalty area. The referee awarded a penalty, which Dembele converted in the 62nd minute.

Roma equalized from the penalty spot

Roma equalized in the 78th minute. Vitinha handled the ball in his own penalty area, and the penalty decision was confirmed after a VAR review. Donyell Malen took the spot kick.

The match ended 2-2. According to match statistics, PSG had more possession — 66% to 34% — but the advantage in shots was slight: 15 for the Parisians and 13 for Roma.

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