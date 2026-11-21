U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized European countries for purchasing Russian oil. According to him, by continuing to buy Russian energy resources, Europe is effectively financing the Kremlin’s war machine and has provided Vladimir Putin with more funds than Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“The Europeans want to paint themselves into a corner while simultaneously funding Russia’s war machine by buying up all of its oil, which is even worse than that... Europeans have sent Vladimir Putin more money than they have sent to President Zelenskyy,” the U.S. Treasury Secretary noted.

Bassent effectively accused European countries of pursuing a contradictory policy: on the one hand, they support Ukraine, while on the other, they continue to purchase Russian energy resources, providing Moscow with the funds to continue the war.

Bassent made these remarks on the American television channel Newsmax while commenting on Russia’s war against Ukraine, which he called one of the most horrific conflicts of his entire life.

Earlier, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on the World Bank to lift restrictions on financing oil and gas extraction projects. He made this statement in an address to the Development Committee of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

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