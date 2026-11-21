Chinese skater Zhongyan Ning won the 1,500-metre race at a Speed Skating World Cup stage in Obihiro, Japan, setting a rink record. Volodymyr Semirunnij finished sixth with a time of 1:45.47, Interia Sport reports.

Semirunnij was third for some time

Semirunnij started in the seventh pair and began the distance with a time of 24.96 seconds, which at that point was the slowest opening split among the participants. With one lap remaining, he was 12th in the interim standings after 14 skaters had competed.

At the finish, Semirunnij posted the third-best result at that time — 1:45.47. He was 1.68 seconds behind American Jordan Stolz and 0.93 seconds behind Italian Daniele Di Stefano. Six more skaters were yet to compete.

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Ning later moved ahead of Semirunnij, took the lead in the standings with a new rink record and ultimately claimed victory. The Chinese skater beat Stolz by 0.21 seconds. Di Stefano took third place, while Czech skater Metoděj Jílek finished fourth.

Sliwka finishes tenth

Mateusz Sliwka competed in the first pair with Stolz and finished in 1:46.07. He lost to the American by 2.28 seconds and placed tenth. Stolz also set a rink record in his race, which Ning later improved.

Sixth place was an improvement for Semirunnij compared with the previous World Cup stage, where he was seventh in the 1,500 metres. In the overall standings, Ning leads with 180 points, while Jílek has 137. Semirunnij climbed from seventh to sixth position, and Sliwka is 17th.

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