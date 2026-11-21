Polish MMA fighter Karolina Kowalkiewicz will return to the UFC octagon on January 16 at a tournament in Dallas, United States. Her opponent will be 34-year-old American Sam Hughes, Interia Sport reports.

Return after a break

More than a year has passed since Kowalkiewicz's previous UFC fight. At that time, the Polish fighter suffered a defeat to the much younger Julia Polastri in Rio de Janeiro. After that, there were suggestions that the athlete might retire, but she did not announce her departure from the sport.

On October 15, Kowalkiewicz turned 41. UFC published the plan for the tournament in Dallas and confirmed the Polish athlete's participation on the fight card.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Opponent and recent results

Sam Hughes has six wins and six losses in the UFC. For Kowalkiewicz, this fight will be an opportunity to end her run of setbacks: she last won in October 2023, when she defeated Diana Belbita on points.

After defeating Belbita, Kowalkiewicz lost by judges' decision to Brazilians Iasmin Lucindo and Denise Gomes. News of her next bout sparked discussion among Polish journalists, experts and fans, some of whom expressed doubts about the fighter continuing her career at the age of 41.

Read us on