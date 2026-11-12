The Czech Republic rejects Russia's demand to discuss European security until a ceasefire is reached in Ukraine

Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka emphasized that the first step toward ending the Russian-Ukrainian war should be a ceasefire, and that discussions on territorial issues and the architecture of European security should take place only after that.

“Let’s agree on a ceasefire, stop the killings, the destruction of the country, and the waste of enormous resources, and only then talk about peace, territory, and the security architecture. This discussion could last 10 years, but the shooting must stop,” the diplomat noted.

He also called Russia’s demands for NATO to return to its 1997 borders unrealistic, emphasized that no agreements could be reached without Ukraine’s direct consent, and proposed forming a small group of European leaders to participate in the peace process, including Finnish President Alexander Stubb or Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Source: Interview with Czech Foreign Minister Petr Macinka on Czech Television.

European countries agree that they must be represented at the negotiating table to end the war, but have not yet reached an agreement on who exactly will represent their interests. The issue was discussed on November 12 in Dublin during a meeting of the European Political Community, which was attended by more than 50 leaders.

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that European countries should select a single person to represent their position during peace negotiations in Ukraine.

Read us on