During a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported disruptions in the Starshield satellite communication system along the front lines and in the temporarily occupied territories, which significantly complicates efforts to counter enemy attacks.

“In addition to the constant shortage of anti-ballistic systems—which Russia is using to destroy our energy infrastructure—significant challenges are compounded by disruptions in the Starshield system along the front line and in Ukraine’s temporarily occupied territories. This significantly limits our ability to intercept ‘Shahed’ drones,” the head of state emphasized.

According to him, amid the intensification of trilateral negotiations, it is critically important for Ukraine to have sufficient air defense capabilities, so he thanked the head of the Alliance for his willingness to assist with the supply of PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptor missiles.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram.

Ukrainian units are reporting significant disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite system along the entire front line and in the temporarily occupied territories. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made this statement on November 12 following briefings by Defense Minister Yevhen Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

Speed restrictions on Starlink and Starshield satellite communications are negatively impacting the operation of Ukraine’s air defense and its ability to intercept aerial targets. This was stated by Yuriy Ignat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force.

The European Commission has stated the need to immediately restore the operation of the U.S. Starshield satellite system, which is vital for protecting the Ukrainian population and territory.

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