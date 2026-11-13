A brawl at a hotel in Abu Dhabi involving Nurmagomedov infuriated the UFC president

UFC President Dana White commented on the brawl in the lobby of a hotel in Abu Dhabi involving Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili. He called the incident completely senseless and foolish, emphasizing that such situations harm the organization’s business.

Earlier reports indicated that police detained eight people following the altercation.

“What kind of bunch of damn idiots is this? It’s completely senseless and foolish. They’re all in jail. There’s no place for nonsense there,” White said.

He added that such incidents harm the business.

“Things like this never benefit the business. They cast all participants in a negative light. It’s unfortunate. Right now, they’re all in jail in Abu Dhabi. We’ll see how this all turns out,” White added.

It should be noted that on Saturday, November 14, Dvalishvili was scheduled to face Brazilian fighter Marlon Moraes at Real American Freestyle (RAF).

The day before, RAF President Chad Bronstein stated that Usman Nurmagomedov would not be able to participate in the organization’s tournament in Abu Dhabi.

“We hope the situation will be resolved as soon as possible. Obviously, Usman will not be present at our event on Saturday night,” Bronstein said.

It is also worth noting that Usman’s brother, Umar, was scheduled to fight American Urijah Faber.

The National reports that Merab Dvalishvili did not appear at the pre-fight press conference for the RAF Abu Dhabi tournament, nor was it able to confirm Umar Nurmagomedov’s involvement in the incident or whether he was among the ten people detained.

Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov attacked former Georgian UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili from behind in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

“What a sneaky move, guys. We came here to Abu Dhabi just the two of us—me and my friend—and Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends snuck up on us like snakes from behind. What kind of fighters are you, guys? What kind of man does that, bro? If you want to talk or fight, let’s do it the real way. There were just the two of us here, and you guys, for f***’s sake, it’s like you were preparing for this—what the hell? From behind? Who does that? Do you call yourself a man? You’re a little b*tch. We shed blood, we fight, we go to war, but you guys are just sneaky. You’re not real men—this shows your character; it shows that you’re not real men. What the hell, guys?” — Dvalishvili recorded an emotional video with a bloodied face.

Later, a video of the fight surfaced online, showing Dvalishvili giving an interview in the hotel lobby, after which Usman Nurmagomedov approaches the Georgian and punches him in the face, triggering a brawl in the lobby.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Directorate detained eight people involved in the brawl between Russian UFC fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and former Georgian UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili in Abu Dhabi during an interview in a hotel lobby.

White made this statement on the eve of the UFC 334 tournament.

As a reminder, Dvalishvili reported an assault at a hotel in Abu Dhabi — The National.

Video: Boxer Nurmagomedov and his team beat up former UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili.

Read us on