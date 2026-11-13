Heavy snowfall and gusty winds caused serious disruption on the E4 motorway near the city of Örnsköldsvik in northern Sweden. On the night from Thursday to Friday, about 100 vehicles were caught in snowdrifts and traffic jams, RMF24 reports.

Heavy equipment sent to the highway

Road services described the situation as extremely difficult. Heavy recovery vehicles and tracked equipment were dispatched to clear the route. The greatest challenge for rescuers is removing trucks that have blocked traffic on an important road connecting the south and north of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Warnings along the Gulf of Bothnia

Sweden’s Meteorological and Hydrological Institute, SMHI, warned that up to one metre of snow could fall along the coastal strip between Örnsköldsvik and Skellefteå. The intense precipitation is accompanied by strong winds, which further worsen road conditions.

Warnings of difficult weather conditions were in effect on Friday along the entire coast of the Gulf of Bothnia — from Stockholm to Skellefteå, where the E4 motorway runs. In Skellefteå, local authorities set up a crisis штаб to coordinate rescue operations and ensure residents’ safety. Schools, as well as cultural and sports events, were cancelled there on Thursday and Friday.

Read us on