At the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing, to be held on November 19, 2026, in Berlin, French President Emmanuel Macron will focus on strengthening Ukraine’s air defense, preparing security guarantees, and ensuring the full participation of European states in peace negotiations.

The meeting in the German capital will be the eighteenth leaders’ summit since the coalition’s founding and the fifth this year. Berlin will host the summit in person for the first time, with more than 30 heads of state and government expected to attend.

The French side has identified the protection of Ukrainian airspace, the civilian population, and critical infrastructure as its top priority. Paris emphasized that Ukraine needs interceptor missiles, as well as continued cooperation in the areas of intelligence and satellite imagery. Separately, the summit will address the issue of Ukraine’s financial stability in 2027 based on new proposals from the European Commission, on which EU leaders are set to make a decision next week.

A second area of focus will be the establishment of reliable legal and political security guarantees following a ceasefire. This approach involves long-term support for the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the preparation of multinational forces that will ensure security on land, in the air, and at sea. Summit participants will also be presented with a report on the progress of the exercises currently underway in Poland involving these units.

Paris’s third priority is to ensure Europe’s full participation in the peace talks that resumed in Abu Dhabi, in accordance with the agreements reached in Dublin on November 12–13. The Élysée Palace emphasized that Europe is not acting as a mediator in this process, but rather stands with Ukraine, advocating for positions that guarantee the security of Ukraine and the entire continent.

Source: Ukrinform.

French authorities have officially confirmed the presence of their military personnel on Ukrainian territory, while stressing that they are not participating in combat operations. This was stated by Alice Rüfo, Minister Delegate at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces.

Earlier, RFI radio reported that small groups of French military personnel under the command of a general have been operating in Ukraine since at least the summer of 2026 as part of the Volia mission. They arrive for short-term assignments to train personnel and support complex military equipment, including Mirage 2000 fighter jets and Caesar self-propelled artillery systems. According to media reports, to ensure the confidentiality of these groups’ activities, they operate under the cover of the official Gerfaut mission, which is deployed in Poland.

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